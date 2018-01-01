Large image of stand-Up comic Gary Gulman

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Gary Gulman

Gary Gulman

Born: July 17, 1970
Works

Records

2016It's About Time
2013In This Economy?
2012No Can Defend
2006Boyish Man
2005Conversations with Inanimate Objects

Specials (and other video)

2016Gary Gulman: It’s About Time

Released via Netflix

2013John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 4)
2012Gary Gulman: In This Economy
2006Dane Cook's Tourgasm
2005Gary Gulman: Boyish Man
2004National Lampoon Live: New Faces - Volume 1
2004Last Comic Standing 3
2004Last Comic Standing 2
2002Showtime Presents Gary Gulman
1999Premium Blend (Season 3)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Born in Peabody, Massachusetts, Gary Gulman grew up listening to comedy albums. Though his father found many comedians to be vulgar, his mother would often invite Gulman and his siblings to watch comics on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. He attended college at Boston College and graduated with a degree in accounting. He worked as an accountant for two and a half years, hating it much of the time.

Though he has wanted to perform stand-up since college, Gulman did not work up the courage to do it until a year after graduation. Soon after he performed in an amateur comedian contest in Boston, where he made friends with Dane Cook.

Though a professional comic for many years, Gulman first introduction to many in America was NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” He appeared on both Season 2 and 3 of the show. In Season 2, he placed third behind Alonzo Bodden and winner John Heffron. Gulman describes himself as guarded for most of the LCS experience, attempting to put on a positive face because he knew the cameras were on the comics the whole time.

In 2005, Dane Cook asked Gulman to join him in his “Tourgasm” tour. Gulman also figures prominently in the HBO reality show of the same name, which chronicled Cook and company’s performances across the country. Cook, Gulman, Robert Kelly and Jay Davis continue to perform under the Tourgasm name on occasion.

Gary Gulman released a DVD in August of 2006 entitled “Gary Gulman: Boyish Man”, featuring a 2005 performance at Hollywood’s El Portal Theater. In November of that same year “Boyish Man” premiered on Comedy Central.

Gulman doesn’t think of himself as spontaneously funny as some comics, so he focuses on writing - working out a joke’s meticulous wording.

Gulman has performed stand-up on nearly all the late night programs out there including"The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”, “Late Show with David Letterman”, “Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter