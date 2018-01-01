Microphone Background

Stand-Up Comedian Gad Elmaleh

Gad Elmaleh

Born: April 19, 1975
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | October 10
5:30PM
Gad Elmaleh: The Dream Tour
Lincoln Theatre DC
Washington, DC
Works

Records

No records by this comedian.

Specials (and other video)

2018Gad Elmaleh: American Dream
2017Gad Elmaleh: Gad Gone Wild

Mostly performed in French

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Often referred to as the “Jerry Seinfeld of French Comedy”, Gad Elmaleh is arguably the biggest and most loved comedic star in France. Born in Casablanca, Morocco, he speaks Moroccan Arabic, French, English and Hebrew. Gad transcends cultural boundaries with his wry observations and colourful characterizations and in recent years has performed to sold-out audiences in Miami, Los Angeles and New York. Oh My Gad, his new stand-up show entirely in English, builds upon the jokes that made him famous overseas and includes new observations from his life in America.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram