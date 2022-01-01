Large image of stand-Up comic Flight of the Conchords

ComedyDB

Flight of the Conchords

Born: ?
AKA: Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement
Blue Meter: Risqué
6 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

56.8%

Next Tour Date

Sorry no tour dates are currently scheduled for this comedian.

Works

Records
2009 I Told You I Was Freaky
2008 Flight Of The Conchords
2007 The Distant Future
2002 Folk the World Tour

Self-released

Specials (and other video)
2008 Flight of the Conchords (Season 2)

Musical sitcom featuring a fictionalized version of the pair as a struggling band in NYC
2007 Flight of the Conchords (Season 1)

Musical sitcom featuring a fictionalized version of the pair as a struggling band in NYC
2005 One Night Stand: Flight of the Conchords

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement first met as flatmates while studying film and theatre at Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand. Prior to forming the Conchords, the pair were part of the five-man sketch show called So, You’re a Man. After sell-out performances in their native New Zealand, they performed at the prestigious Melbourne Comedy Festival. The show was not as warmly received and they returned home in a week.

Bret and Jemaine decided to form the Conchords in 1998, although they first called themselves Moustache. After writing a few more songs, the duo changed the name to Flight of the Conchords, inspired by the brand name of their flat’s toilet.

For the next two years, the pair performed regularly, eventually generating twelve original songs. They began performing outside New Zealand at comedy festivals first in Canada and then an Edinburgh.

In 2005, they performed at the HBO Comedy Festival in Aspen. HBO liked them enough to invite them to record a half hour for their recently revived “One Night Stand” series.

HBO continued the relationship by giving the pair their own sitcom. Bret and Jemaine played fictionalized versions of themselves as an aspiring band in New York. Threaded through the plot points would be elaborate music videos of the Conchords songs. The show had several alt-comedy favorites as cast members and guests including Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Todd Barry and Demetri Martin.

Recently the duo reunited to perform with Dave Chappelle for Funny or Die’s Oddball Comedy Festival.

Also Liked…

Patrice O’Neal

Patrice O’Neal
Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle
Dave Attell

Dave Attell
David Cross

David Cross
John Mulaney

John Mulaney
Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt
Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter