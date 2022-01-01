Biography

Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement first met as flatmates while studying film and theatre at Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand. Prior to forming the Conchords, the pair were part of the five-man sketch show called So, You’re a Man. After sell-out performances in their native New Zealand, they performed at the prestigious Melbourne Comedy Festival. The show was not as warmly received and they returned home in a week.

Bret and Jemaine decided to form the Conchords in 1998, although they first called themselves Moustache. After writing a few more songs, the duo changed the name to Flight of the Conchords, inspired by the brand name of their flat’s toilet.

For the next two years, the pair performed regularly, eventually generating twelve original songs. They began performing outside New Zealand at comedy festivals first in Canada and then an Edinburgh.

In 2005, they performed at the HBO Comedy Festival in Aspen. HBO liked them enough to invite them to record a half hour for their recently revived “One Night Stand” series.

HBO continued the relationship by giving the pair their own sitcom. Bret and Jemaine played fictionalized versions of themselves as an aspiring band in New York. Threaded through the plot points would be elaborate music videos of the Conchords songs. The show had several alt-comedy favorites as cast members and guests including Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Todd Barry and Demetri Martin.

Recently the duo reunited to perform with Dave Chappelle for Funny or Die’s Oddball Comedy Festival.