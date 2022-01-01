Large image of stand-Up comic Finesse Mitchell

ComedyDB

Finesse Mitchell

Born: June 12, 1972
Works

Records
2019 The Spirit Told Me to Tell You
2007 Snap Famous

Specials (and other video)
2018 Unsportsmanlike Comedy with Rob Gronkowski

Features multiple comedians
2013 Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam — Live from Atlanta
2007 Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up (Season 2)
2007 Comedy Central Presents Finesse Mitchell
2003 Premium Blend (Season 7)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

Biography

In March of 2015 SNL/Saturday Night Live alum Finesse Mitchell played a role in HBO’s new comedy pilot Brothers In Atlanta. The show is executive produced by Lorne Michaels (SNL/ Saturday Night Live) with Tim Story (Ride Along, Think Like A Man) directing.


In February of 2015 Mitchell hit the road with Cameron Crowe (Almost Famous, Jerry Maguire) and producer JJ Abrams (Star Wars, Star Trek, Lost) for the Showtime Network’s new comedy pilot Roadies.

In January of 2015 Mitchell a supporter of the men and women in the armed forces appeared at Ron White’s Comedy Salute to the Troops. The live event from Las Vegas was recorded for airing at a later date on Country Music Television (CMT), and all proceeds benefit the Armed Forces Foundation.

Also in the stand-up comedy space, Finesse was a member of the 2014 Shaq All-Star Comedy Jam tour. He further shined on the SHAQ All-Star one-hour comedy special taped in Atlanta, GA which aired on SHOWTIME.

In addition to being an SNL/Saturday Night Live alum, Finesse’s previous credits include Disney’s A.N.T. Farm and BET/ Centric’s According To Him & Her. Mitchell has also had numerous appearances on NBC’s Today show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The Arsenio Hall Show, B.E.T Comic View, Tyra, and many more.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Mitchell graduated from the University of Miami and is a distinguished member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He is also a former student-athlete who was a walk-on for the National Champion Hurricanes football team.

Links:   Twitter