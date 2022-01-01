Biography

Who or what is Eugene Mirman? In 1978, at the age of four, Eugene Mirman emigrated from Russia to seek a better life in America. It fucking worked — now, Eugene is a New York City based comedian, writer, actor and filmmaker. Thanks to television, touring and the Internet, he has become mildly famous. If you Google “Eugene,” he is ranked 4th — behind the city in Oregon, their arts weekly, and some other newspaper there. However, he is the number one ranked human “Eugene” on Google. Nice!

He has appeared on several TV shows including Late Night With Conan O’Brien, Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, Carson Daly, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Home Movies, Third Watch, plus many forgotten or irrelevant shows and channels — Food Network, NBC’s Late Friday, Showtime, Jump Cuts, CNNfn, VH1, ESPN Classics, TBS, TRIO, etc.

Recently, Eugene was cast as a regular in HBO’s new Flight of The Concords series. In it, Eugene plays “Eugene,” the landlord.

Currently, The Eug is working on an advice/ guide to modern living/ humor book for Harper Collins (a very large publishing company) due out in the fall of 2007. He’s also creating and starring in Space Talk From Dimension Eugene — a sci-fi talk show for a new comedy broadband network being launched by Turner Broadcasting (also a large company).

In 2004, Eugene released The Absurd Nightclub Comedy of Eugene Mirman, a CD/DVD on Suicide Squeeze Records. The album was voted one of the Best Albums of 2004 by both The Onion and Time Out New York. His weekly standup-variety show Invite Them Up, which he co-produces with Bobby Tisdale and Holly Schlesinger, won the 2005 Nightlife Award for Best Group Performance. In December of 2005 Comedy Central Records released a 3-CD + DVD compilation of Invite Them Up. In 2006, Sub Pop records released, En Garde, Society!, Eugene’s second solo album with DVD supplement. Jane Magazine called the CD+DVD, “awesomely funny.”

In conclusion, Eugene is a good person doing lots of comedy. He tours the US regularly headlining shows, or as part of Patton’s Oswalt’s Comedians of Comedy, his own Comedy Men From Tomorrow (with Michael Showalter and Leo Allen), or with bands, such as Yo La Tengo, Modest Mouse, The Shins, Cake, Tegan and Sara, and Gogol Bordello.

Don’t forget! Eugene has also appeared at many festivals, including HBO’s Aspen US Comedy Arts Festival, Montreal’s Just For Laughs, Bumbershoot, SXSW, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Vancouver Comedy Festival and some that he has probably forgotten about.

In February of 2009, Eugene’s book “The Will to Whatevs: A Guide to Modern Life” was released. The humor book was partially inspired by the advice Eugene would lend through his website to anyone who would write with a problem or question.

Esquire magazine described Eugene as “Equal parts Andy Kaufman and Andy Warhol.” That’s very nice of them. Spin Magazine gave En Garde, Soceity! four stars. Still, some people on Youtube think he’s a “fag” and must be destroyed. Oh well. That’s life.