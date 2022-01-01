Esther Povitsky

Biography

A fixture of the LA comedy scene, Esther can be seen on Hulu’s 2nd season of DOLLFACE, starring alongside Kat Dennings and Shay Mitchell. Esther also co-created,co-starred and executive produced the Freeform show, ALONE TOGETHER, which premiered in January 2018.

In 2017, Esther was named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” and performed at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, returning to the showcase that helped to launch her career as a New Face in 2013. Her first comedy special, HOT FOR MY NAME, premiered Summer 2020 on Comedy Central.

She’s had recurring roles on CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, LOVE, and DIFFICULT PEOPLE. Additionally, she guest stared in BROOKLYN 99, WORKAHOLICS, KEY & PEELE and LADY DYNAMITE.

Esther hosted the Above Average/Tru TV series COCKTALES WITH LITTLE ESTHER, a sex positive talk show for women, and has a beauty and health centric podcast, GLOWING UP, with Caroline Goldfarb, where the two go on a journey to find their inner glowly goddess. She also currently co-hosts the podcast TRASH TUESDAY with Khalyla Kuhn and Annie Lederman.