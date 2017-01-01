Biography

Erik Myers is a loveable lunatic that has been traveling all over the country doing his high energy act with his trademark machine gun delivery for 13 years. He has a one hour special currently airing on Hulu entitled Dopeless Romantic and recently taped an episode of AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live. He can be seen next year on Andrew Dice Clay presents the Blue Show on Showtime and Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen!