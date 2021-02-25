Large image of stand-Up comic Erik Myers

Erik Myers

Born: February 28, 1980
Death: February 25, 2021
Blue Meter: Risqué
Works

Records
2015 Basket Case
2008 Show the Movie

Specials (and other video)
2013 Erik Myers: Dopeless Romantic

Books (by and about)

Biography

Erik Myers is a loveable lunatic that has been traveling all over the country doing his high energy act with his trademark machine gun delivery for 13 years. He has a one hour special currently airing on Hulu entitled Dopeless Romantic and recently taped an episode of AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live. He can be seen next year on Andrew Dice Clay presents the Blue Show on Showtime and Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen!

