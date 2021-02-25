Videos
ERIK MYERS LIVEWatch
Erik Myers - Taco Bell Application (Stand-up Clip)Watch
Erik Myers Full Album Gen X Man | Uproar Comedy Stand Up ComedyWatch
28.8%
|2015
|Basket Case
|2008
|Show the Movie
|2013
|Erik Myers: Dopeless Romantic
No books by or about this comedian.
Erik Myers is a loveable lunatic that has been traveling all over the country doing his high energy act with his trademark machine gun delivery for 13 years. He has a one hour special currently airing on Hulu entitled Dopeless Romantic and recently taped an episode of AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live. He can be seen next year on Andrew Dice Clay presents the Blue Show on Showtime and Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen!