Biography

Erica Rhodes has appeared on ABC’s Modern Family, HBO’s Veep, Fox’s New Girl, and IFC’s Comedy Bang Bang. She was a regular panelist on Comedy Central’s @midnight and Fox’s Punchline. Her standup TV appearances include NBC’s Bring the Funny and Last Call with Carson Daly, the CW’s Howie Mandel Comedy Extravaganza, SeeSo’s The Guest List, Hulu’s Coming to the Stage, and AXS’ Live at Gotham. Erica was chosen as a New Face for the 2018 Just for Laughs Festival (Montreal) and also performed at the San Francisco Sketchfest, the Moontower Comedy Festival (Austin, TX), the Blue Whale Comedy Festival (Tulsa, OK), the Boston Comedy Festival and RIOT L.A. Fest.



Erica starred in the ABC Digital series The Off-Season, was a semi-regular performer/writer on NPR’s A Prairie Home Companion, and a recurring character on the Audible series, Dr. Katz: The Audiobook. Her first album Sad Lemon hit #1 on the iTunes comedy charts and her first one-hour comedy special La Vie en Rhodes was shot as part of the Tribeca Drive-In Fest (at Pasadena’s famous Rose Bowl) and is now available on Amazon, On Demand, and iTunes. Upcoming is a starring role in the Netflix animation series, A Tale Dark and Grimm.



Bring the Funny judge Jeff Foxworthy described Erica as “the best-defined comic voice of the competition.”