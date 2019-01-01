Large image of stand-Up comic Emmy Blotnick

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Emmy Blotnick

Emmy Blotnick

Born: June 23, ????
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

?

More Votes Needed

Next Tour Date

Thursday | November 14
7:30PM
Comedy @ The Carlson
Rochester, NY
Buy

with  Gary Gulman,

See all tour dates for Emmy Blotnick

Works

Records
2019 Party Nights

Specials (and other video)
2018 Comedy Central Presents Emmy Blotnick

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Emmy Blotnick is a stand-up/actress/writer based in NY. She has appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where she is also a staff writer. Previously, she was head writer for the Comedy Central series The President Show. She recently shot a half hour stand-up special for Comedy Central, and she has been highlighted as one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch.

Links:   Official Site   Twitter Instagram