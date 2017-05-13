Microphone Background

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Emma Willmann

Emma Willmann

Born:
Blue Meter: Tame
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier

{winpercent}%

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | November 15
8:00
PM

With  Todd Barry

Eastville Comedy Club
New York, NY
Buy

See all Emma Willmann's tour dates

Works

Records

No records by this comedian.

Specials (and other video)

No specials by this comedian.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Links:   Official Site   Twitter Instagram