Videos
Emily Heller Stand-Up 05/07/14Watch
Emily Heller Stand-Up 01/09/17 - CONAN on TBSWatch
The Half Hour - Emily Heller - The Evolution of a WeirdoWatch
42.7%
With Hampton Yount
|2016
|Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen: Live at The Virgil
Features multiple comedians
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2015
|Good for Her
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2016
|The Half Hour: Emily Heller
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2014
|The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with the Party Fouls
Showcase features multiple comedians.
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2012
|John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 3)
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
No books by or about this comedian.
Emily Heller is a comedian and writer who likes you very much. You may have seen her once or twice on Conan, on the third season of John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show on Comedy Central, or as one of the New Faces at the 2012 Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. She has been named a Comic to Watch by both Variety and Comedy Central. She is the creator and star of the Above Average series The Future. She served as a writer on the FOX comedy Surviving Jack and is currently a series regular on the TBS comedy Ground Floor.