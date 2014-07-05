Microphone Background

Stand-Up Comedian Emily Heller

Emily Heller

Works

Records

2016Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen: Live at The Virgil

Features multiple comedians

2015Good for Her Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016The Half Hour: Emily Heller Amazon iTunes
2014The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with the Party Fouls

Showcase features multiple comedians.

2012John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 3) Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Emily Heller is a comedian and writer who likes you very much. You may have seen her once or twice on Conan, on the third season of John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show on Comedy Central, or as one of the New Faces at the 2012 Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. She has been named a Comic to Watch by both Variety and Comedy Central. She is the creator and star of the Above Average series The Future. She served as a writer on the FOX comedy Surviving Jack and is currently a series regular on the TBS comedy Ground Floor.

