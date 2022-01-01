Microphone Background

Emily Heller

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Tame
Works

Records
2018 Pasta
2016 Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen: Live at The Virgil

Features multiple comedians
2015 Good for Her

Specials (and other video)
2016 The Half Hour: Emily Heller
2014 The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with the Party Fouls

Showcase features multiple comedians.
2012 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 3)

Biography

Emily Heller is a comedian and writer who likes you very much. You may have seen her once or twice on Conan, on the third season of John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show on Comedy Central, or as one of the New Faces at the 2012 Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. She has been named a Comic to Watch by both Variety and Comedy Central. She is the creator and star of the Above Average series The Future. She served as a writer on the FOX comedy Surviving Jack and is currently a series regular on the TBS comedy Ground Floor.

