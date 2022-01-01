Videos
|2018
|Pasta
|2016
|Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen: Live at The Virgil
Features multiple comedians
|2015
|Good for Her
|2016
|The Half Hour: Emily Heller
|2014
|The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with the Party Fouls
Showcase features multiple comedians.
|2012
|John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 3)
Emily Heller is a comedian and writer who likes you very much. You may have seen her once or twice on Conan, on the third season of John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show on Comedy Central, or as one of the New Faces at the 2012 Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. She has been named a Comic to Watch by both Variety and Comedy Central. She is the creator and star of the Above Average series The Future. She served as a writer on the FOX comedy Surviving Jack and is currently a series regular on the TBS comedy Ground Floor.