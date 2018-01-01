Large image of stand-Up comic Eddie Pepitone

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Eddie Pepitone

Eddie Pepitone

Born: November 5, 1958
Blue Meter: Tame
2 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

47.4%

Next Tour Date

Saturday | July 21
10:30PM
Hollywood Improv
Los Angeles, CA
Buy

with  Fahim Anwar, Laura Kightlinger, Brandon Wardell

See all tour dates for Eddie Pepitone

Works

Records

2016Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen: Live at The Virgil

Features multiple comedians

2015In Ruins
2012Comedy Juice All-Stars

Compilation that features multiple comedians

2011A Great Stillness
2006The Big Push

Specials (and other video)

2014Eddie Pepitone: In Ruins

Originally released on Netflix

2012The Bitter Buddha

Documentary about Eddie Peptone

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Nicknamed “The Bitter Buddha”, comedian Eddie Pepitone is a master of the dark art of comedy. Hailed as a modern day cross between Jackie Gleason, Don Rickles, and Eckhart Tolle, Eddie is a force of nature onstage, switching between social rage and self-doubt. His shows are an energetic combo of calm and chaos, blue-collar angst and sardonic enlightenment. It’s no wonder that Eddie is considered a favorite of such other comedy greats as Sarah Silverman, Zach Galifianakis, Patton Oswalt, and Marc Maron.

His international debut at Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival in 2012 was lauded as a “tour-de-force” and “jaw-achingly hilarious”. His comedy album A Great Stillness debuted on Billboard’s Comedy Top 10 and he is the subject of the feature-length documentary The Bitter Buddha, which is currently available via iTunes, DVD, and Amazon Prime’s Instant Video. His new hour-long comedy special, Eddie Pepitone: In Ruins, recently debuted on Netflix.

In addition to his regular stand-up performances, Eddie is a stand-out character actor. On the television front, he has been a mainstay on American broadcast and cable networks, recurring on Community, Conan, Kickin’ It, Bob’s Burgers, and Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell. Other notable turns include Arrested Development, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hello Ladies, Weeds, The Flight of the Conchords, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, House MD, Chappelle’s Show, two seasons of Last Comic Standing, and The Sarah Silverman Program.

On the feature side, Eddie was seen in the hit comedy Old School opposite Will Ferrell, the Sundance entry Terri with John C. Reilly, The Living Wake opposite Jesse Eisenberg, and the newly released Anna Paquin drama Free Ride.

In addition, Eddie is a social media stalwart. His Twitter account @eddiepepitone has been hailed as a “must-follow”, his weekly Pep Talks podcast debuted earlier in the year on the All Things Comedy network, and his brand new YouTube channel launched under the JASH banner.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter