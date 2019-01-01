Biography

Earthquake is an explosive comedic performer unlike any other. His stand-up comedy is at its peak, his ability to engage an audience is nationally known and he is now being heralded by critics as one of the most talented comedians in the country. And now…television executives have taken notice. In 2004 Earthquake signed a deal with Touchstone Television/ABC to develop and star in his own sitcom AND this year he has a deal with HBO to develop and star in his own sitcom along with a 30 minute stand-up special to be shot in New York City late April 2005.

Already immensely popular with urban audiences, mainstream audiences are now getting their chance to catch this red-hot comedian. Earthquake was recently seen as a top headliner on the Crown Royal Comedy Soul Fest. Added to the comedic mix were the R&B sounds of musical powerhouses Earth, Wind and Fire and The Isley Brothers. Walter Latham, producer of the tour, was the talented producer behind the Kings of Comedy as well.

Earthquake also toured with the Latham Entertainment Presents Comedy Tour in 2002, which was released as a DVD comedy special in October 2003. Also on his plate, Comedy Central premiered Comedy Central Presents: “Earthquake! ” Earthquake will release his own DVD one hour special from Urban Works Entertainment “It’s About Got Damm Time” May 24th of this year. Earthquake will be touring this year with his esteemed colleagues Bruce Bruce, Rickey Smiley, Arnez J and Don D.C. Curry and it is expected to be the hottest comedy tour in history!!

With a quick wit to match his impressive comedic skills, Earthquake was a special invited standup guest on the Bill Maher’s politically-skewed talk show on HBO “Real Time with Bill Maher.” Receiving the first standing ovation from the studio audience since the show’s debut, Earthquake’s set rocked the crowd. He also appeared as a guest on “The Orlando Jones Show” on F/X and the “Dennis Miller” Show on CNBC.

Before embarking on his fast-rising comedy career, Earthquake spent eleven years in the Air Force where he was enlisted as a sergeant. While stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Ft. Walton Beach Florida, he found his funny while performing stand-up onstage at the military’s well known talent show “Tops & Blues.” Recognizing he may have found his comedic niche, Earthquake took his comedy outside the military as well and began performing in comedy clubs & rooms in the southern U.S.

A move to Atlanta was next, where Earthquake pursued comedy full time and found that working in comedy clubs as well as owning them was the way to go. He opened the “Uptown Comedy Corner” and “Earthquake’s Comedy Corner II” which became known for introducing hot talent in Atlanta, and bringing in established comedic talent from all over the country.

His straight-ahead humor resonated with his audiences, and Earthquake was asked to join the Def Comedy Jam circuit on the road. He later took a trip to L.A. and made several appearances on BET’s “Comic View” during its early years, alongside D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer and a few other of today’s best comedians who were also making their mark. Quake made quite an impression on BET, and they quickly offered him his own 1/2 Hour Comedy Special. His slam dunk comedic style has won him coveted spots on Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend”, VH-1’s “The List” as well as a guest appearance on “Mad TV.”

He appeared on stage at the “BET Awards ” with Ludacris and was personally requested as a headlining comedian for Magic Johnson’s Midsummer Night’s Magic Weekend comedy show two years in a row.

Earthquake’s charm and good nature are apparent as he delivers his straight-ahead humor. Yet he pulls no punches, touching on a variety of topics in his comedy act. The entertainment industry is taking notice of this sure hit comedian. He has performed at the Montreal Comedy Festival, and headlined at the Aspen Comedy Festival winning laughs from sold out crowds and new fan Whoopi Goldberg.

Aside from keeping everyone in stitches, Earthquake is also a talented actor. You can see him in the upcoming movie “Getting Played” with Vivica Fox and Bill Bellamy. He toured as a principal in the play “Listen to Your Woman”, for which the Washington Post praised him as a talented newcomer.

Earthquake currently resides in Los Angeles with his family.