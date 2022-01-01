Large image of stand-Up comic Dusty Slay

Dusty Slay

Born: May 18, ????
Blue Meter: Risqué
Tour Dates

Wednesday | August 24
7:00PM
Dusty Slay’s Grand Ole Comedy Show
Zanies Nashville
Nashville, TN
Buy
Thursday | August 25
7:00PM
Off the Hook Comedy Club
Naples, FL
Buy
Friday | August 26
7:00PM
Off the Hook Comedy Club
Naples, FL
Buy
Friday | August 26
9:00PM
Off the Hook Comedy Club
Naples, FL
Buy
Saturday | August 27
6:30PM
Off the Hook Comedy Club
Naples, FL
Buy
Saturday | August 27
8:30PM
Off the Hook Comedy Club
Naples, FL
Buy
Friday | September 2
7:00PM
The Comedy Zone Greensboro
Greensboro, NC
Buy
Friday | September 2
9:00PM
The Comedy Zone Greensboro
Greensboro, NC
Buy
Saturday | September 3
7:00PM
The Comedy Zone Greensboro
Greensboro, NC
Buy
Saturday | September 3
9:00PM
The Comedy Zone Greensboro
Greensboro, NC
Buy
Sunday | September 4
7:00PM
The Comedy Zone Greensboro
Greensboro, NC
Buy
Wednesday | September 7
7:00PM
Dusty Slay’s Grand Ole Comedy Show
Zanies Nashville
Nashville, TN
Buy
Thursday | September 8
7:30PM
The Comedy Zone Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Buy
Friday | September 9
7:30PM
The Comedy Zone Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Buy
Friday | September 9
10:00PM
The Comedy Zone Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Buy
Saturday | September 10
7:30PM
The Comedy Zone Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Buy
Saturday | September 10
10:00PM
The Comedy Zone Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Buy
Friday | September 16
7:00PM
The Comedy Zone Greenville
Greenville, SC
Buy
Friday | September 16
9:00PM
The Comedy Zone Greenville
Greenville, SC
Buy
Saturday | September 17
6:00PM
The Comedy Zone Greenville
Greenville, SC
Buy
Saturday | September 17
9:00PM
The Comedy Zone Greenville
Greenville, SC
Buy
Sunday | September 18
7:00PM
The Comedy Zone Greenville
Greenville, SC
Buy
Friday | September 30
7:30PM
Dayton Funny Bone
Dayton, OH
Buy
Friday | September 30
10:00PM
Dayton Funny Bone
Dayton, OH
Buy
Saturday | October 1
7:00PM
Dayton Funny Bone
Dayton, OH
Buy
Saturday | October 1
9:45PM
Dayton Funny Bone
Dayton, OH
Buy
Friday | October 14
7:30PM
Syracuse Funny Bone
Syracuse, NY
Buy
Friday | October 14
10:00PM
Syracuse Funny Bone
Syracuse, NY
Buy
Saturday | October 15
7:00PM
Syracuse Funny Bone
Syracuse, NY
Buy
Saturday | October 15
9:45PM
Syracuse Funny Bone
Syracuse, NY
Buy
Thursday | October 20
8:00PM
Stand Up Live
Phoenix, AZ
Buy
Friday | October 21
7:00PM
Stand Up Live
Phoenix, AZ
Buy
Friday | October 21
9:45PM
Stand Up Live
Phoenix, AZ
Buy
Saturday | October 22
7:00PM
Stand Up Live
Phoenix, AZ
Buy
Saturday | October 22
9:45PM
Stand Up Live
Phoenix, AZ
Buy
Thursday | October 27
8:00PM
Irvine Improv
Irvine, CA
Buy
Friday | October 28
7:30PM
Irvine Improv
Irvine, CA
Buy
Friday | October 28
9:45PM
Irvine Improv
Irvine, CA
Buy
Saturday | October 29
7:00PM
Irvine Improv
Irvine, CA
Buy
Saturday | October 29
9:30PM
Irvine Improv
Irvine, CA
Buy
Friday | November 4
7:45PM
Columbus Funny Bone
Columbus, OH
Buy
Friday | November 4
10:15PM
Columbus Funny Bone
Columbus, OH
Buy
Saturday | November 5
7:00PM
Columbus Funny Bone
Columbus, OH
Buy
Saturday | November 5
9:45PM
Columbus Funny Bone
Columbus, OH
Buy
Thursday | November 10
7:30PM
DC Improv
Washington, DC
Buy
Friday | November 11
7:30PM
DC Improv
Washington, DC
Buy
Friday | November 11
9:45PM
DC Improv
Washington, DC
Buy
Saturday | November 12
7:00PM
DC Improv
Washington, DC
Buy
Saturday | November 12
9:30PM
DC Improv
Washington, DC
Buy
Thursday | November 17
8:00PM
Houston Improv
Houston, TX
Buy
Friday | November 18
7:30PM
Houston Improv
Houston, TX
Buy
Friday | November 18
9:45PM
Houston Improv
Houston, TX
Buy
Saturday | November 19
7:00PM
Houston Improv
Houston, TX
Buy
Saturday | November 19
9:30PM
Houston Improv
Houston, TX
Buy
Thursday | December 1
7:00PM
McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre
Sarasota, FL
Buy
Friday | December 2
6:30PM
McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre
Sarasota, FL
Buy
Friday | December 2
8:50PM
McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre
Sarasota, FL
Buy
Saturday | December 3
6:30PM
McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre
Sarasota, FL
Buy
Saturday | December 3
8:50PM
McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre
Sarasota, FL
Buy
Friday | December 9
7:30PM
Liberty Funny Bone
Liberty Township, OH
Buy
Friday | December 9
9:45PM
Liberty Funny Bone
Liberty Township, OH
Buy
Saturday | December 10
7:00PM
Liberty Funny Bone
Liberty Township, OH
Buy
Saturday | December 10
9:15PM
Liberty Funny Bone
Liberty Township, OH
Buy
Thursday | December 15
8:00PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Friday | December 16
7:30PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Friday | December 16
9:30PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Saturday | December 17
7:30PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Saturday | December 17
9:30PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Thursday | December 29
7:00PM
Raleigh Improv
Cary, NC
Buy
Friday | December 30
7:00PM
Raleigh Improv
Cary, NC
Buy
Friday | December 30
9:15PM
Raleigh Improv
Cary, NC
Buy
Saturday | December 31
7:00PM
Raleigh Improv
Cary, NC
Buy
Saturday | December 31
10:00PM
Raleigh Improv
Cary, NC
Buy
Thursday | February 9
8:30PM
Side Splitters Tampa
Tampa, FL
Buy
Friday | February 10
8:00PM
Side Splitters Tampa
Tampa, FL
Buy
Friday | February 10
10:15PM
Side Splitters Tampa
Tampa, FL
Buy
Saturday | February 11
8:00PM
Side Splitters Tampa
Tampa, FL
Buy
Saturday | February 11
10:30PM
Side Splitters Tampa
Tampa, FL
Buy

Biography

You can take the boy out of the trailer park, but you can’t take the trailer park out of the boy… stand-up comedian Dusty Slay grew up poor on Lot 8 of a mobile home neighborhood in Opelika, Alabama, with a love for both classic country and rock and a career history peppered with jobs like waiting tables and selling pesticides. The trucker hat, long hair and mustache, flannel shirt and oversized glasses aren’t affectations to cultivate a stage persona as the B-side of a 1970s Bob Seger track—it’s just Dusty.

He talks about universal truths and their absurdity…taking that simple truth to its highest level and bringing everyone to the middle of the aisle for some laughs in the process. “There’s still a lot of jokes to come. I looked at everything as experience,” he says. “Let’s not get mad about it, let’s enjoy it.”

At 36, Slay has become the youngest comedian to ever perform on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage in his adopted hometown of Nashville. To date he’s logged a dozen appearances in front of “his people” on the historic stage in the last couple years and has been asked by the CMA to host their festival’s Forever Country Stage to keep fans laughing between appearances by the biggest stars in country music.

The breakout comedian has appeared on Comedy Central’s Stand-Up Featuring and is set for a third appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this fall. In 2019 he joined Comedy Central’s Clusterfest in 2019 and has previously performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Comic Standing, and Laughs on Fox in addition to regular stints on “The Bob & Tom Radio Show” and a host of live appearances across the country. In 2022 Slay was one of a handful of comedians to appear on season 3 of Netflix’s popular “The Standups.”

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram