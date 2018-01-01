Large image of stand-Up comic Drew Michael

Stand-Up Comedian Drew Michael

Drew Michael

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Saturday | January 27
7:00
PM
Drafthouse Comedy
Washington, DC
Works

Records

2016Funny to Death
2013Lovely
2011Comedians You Should Know

Specials (and other video)

2016The Half Hour: Drew Michael

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Drew Michael began performing comedy in Chicago. He is a founding member of the comedy collective, Comedians You Should Know. The group released a self-titled album that debuted at #1 on the iTunes comedy charts.

Michael recently recorded his first half-hour special in New Orleans as part of Comedy Central “Half Hour” series.

Drew currently lives in New York City.

Links:   Official Site   Twitter Instagram