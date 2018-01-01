Videos
Drew Michael: Stand-Up Set | The MeltdownWatch
Drew Michael - One Mistake (cheating on your partner)Watch
Drew Michael at The Lincoln Lodge - 11/20/09 - StalkingWatch
30.4%
|2016
|Funny to Death
|2013
|Lovely
|2011
|Comedians You Should Know
|2016
|The Half Hour: Drew Michael
No books by or about this comedian.
Drew Michael began performing comedy in Chicago. He is a founding member of the comedy collective, Comedians You Should Know. The group released a self-titled album that debuted at #1 on the iTunes comedy charts.
Michael recently recorded his first half-hour special in New Orleans as part of Comedy Central “Half Hour” series.
Drew currently lives in New York City.