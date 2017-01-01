Microphone Background

Stand-Up Comedian Doug Benson

Doug Benson

Born: July 2, 1964
Blue Meter: Tame
62 

Next Tour Date

Saturday | November 11
4:20
PM
Doug Loves Movies Live Podcast
Wiseguys Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT
Buy

Works

Records

2015Doug Dynasty Amazon iTunes
2015Doug Loves Movies: Super Tournament of Championships 3 Amazon iTunes
2015Promotional Tool Amazon iTunes
2015Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships Continued 3 Amazon iTunes
2015Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships Continued 2 Amazon iTunes
2015Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships Continued... Amazon iTunes
2014420 Hour Stand-Up

 Amazon iTunes
2014Gateway Doug 2: Forced Fun Amazon iTunes
2014Doug Loves Movies: Super Tournament of Championships 2 Amazon iTunes
2013Doug Loves Movies: Super Tournament of Championships Amazon iTunes
2013The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 22 iTunes
2013Gateway Doug Amazon iTunes
2013The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 20 iTunes
2013Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships 3 Amazon iTunes
2013The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 19 iTunes
2012The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 18 iTunes
2012The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 17 iTunes
2012Smug Life Amazon iTunes
2012The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 16 iTunes
2012Doug Loves Movies: N.Y.C. IV: The Final Conflict iTunes
2012The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 15 iTunes
2012Doug Loves Movies: Back in Portland (Live) iTunes
2012Doug Loves Movies: Back in Minneapolis iTunes
2012The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 14 iTunes
2012The Benson Interruption: The Podcast, Episode 13 iTunes
2012The Benson Interruption - The Podcast, Episode 12 iTunes
2012Doug Loves Movies: Live in Sacramento iTunes
2012Doug Loves Movies: Live in Las Vegas iTunes
2011The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 10 iTunes
2011Doug Loves Movies: Live in Minneapolis iTunes
2011Doug Loves Movies: N.Y.C. III (Live) iTunes
2011The Benson Interruption: The Podcast - Episode 7 iTunes
2011Doug Loves Movies: Live in Baltimore iTunes
2011Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships 2 (Live) Amazon iTunes
2011Potty Mouth Amazon iTunes
2011Doug Loves Movies: Back in Chicago (Live) iTunes
2011The Benson Interruption: The Podcast - Episode 5 iTunes
2011Doug Loves Movies: Back in N.Y.C. (Live) iTunes
2011Doug Loves Movies: Live in Philly iTunes
2011The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 4 iTunes
2011Doug Loves Movies: Back in the Pacific Northwest (Live) iTunes
2011The Benson Interruption: The Podcast - Episode 3 iTunes
2011Doug Loves Movies: Live in Portland iTunes
2011The Benson Interruption: The Podcast, Episode 2 iTunes
2011The Benson Interruption: The Podcast iTunes
2010Doug Loves Movies: Live in N.Y.C. iTunes
2010Doug Loves Movies: Live in Orange County iTunes
2010Doug Loves Movies: Live in Chicago iTunes
2010Doug Loves Movies: Live in the Pacific Northwest iTunes
2010Hypocritical Oaf Amazon iTunes
2009Unbalanced Load Amazon iTunes
2008Doug Benson: Professional Humoredian Amazon iTunes
2007Comedy Death-Ray

 Amazon iTunes
2005A Stash Of Stand-Up Comedy

 Amazon iTunes
2004The Marijuana-Logues Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2014Doug Benson: Doug Dynasty Amazon iTunes
2014The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with Betrayal

 Amazon iTunes
2012The Greatest Movie Ever Rolled Amazon iTunes
2010The Benson Interrruption

Hybrid where Doug Benson interrupts other comedians' acts

 Amazon iTunes
2010Live at Gotham (Season 4)

 Amazon iTunes
2009Comedy Central Presents Doug Benson 2 Amazon iTunes
2009The High Road with Doug Benson
2009420 Hour Stand-Up Amazon iTunes
2008Super High Me Amazon iTunes
2007The Comedians of Comedy: Live at the Troubadour

 Amazon iTunes
2007Last Comic Standing 5
2005World Comedy Tour 2005
2004Comedy Central Presents Doug Benson Amazon iTunes
2001Late Friday

Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC

2000Premium Blend (Season 4)

Books (by and about)

2012The Comedy Film Nerds Guide to Movies

 Amazon iTunes
2005The Marijuana-logues: Everything About Pot That We Could Remember Amazon iTunes

Biography

Doug Benson began performing stand-up in San Francisco when he was 22 years old, after some friends pushed him to try it out.

With comics Arj Barker and Tony Camin, Benson co-created the show “The Marijuana-Logues” -  a play on Eve Ensler’s “Vagina Monologues.” Except, obviously, about weed. The show was well reviewed and found an enthusiastic audience, running for a year Off-Broadway in New York. “The Marijuana-Logues” was later turned into both a CD and book.

Surprisingly, despite his connection with pot, Benson did not actually try the drug until he was 27 years old. In 2006, he was named “Stoner of the Year” by High Times magazine. Benson resides in California, which has a law allowing medical marijuana. Benson has a card that certifies he can use pot for medicinal purposes.

Benson is now at work on a film called “Super High Me”, which will document him abstaining from using marijuna for 30 days and then spending 30 days using the drug every single day.

Benson is a regular on VH-1’s “Best Week Ever.”

During auditions for season five of “Last Comic Standing”, Benson failed to make the cut to perform when he tried out in Los Angeles. Comic and talent scout Ant told him his performance lacked energy. Benson tried out again at the casting call in Minneapolis, performing the exact same set with what some might call a sarcastic amount of energy. Benson did make he cut that time and continued to perform well in each subsequent round. He currently is among the seven finalists still in the contest for the title.

