Born: September 25, 1983
AKA: Childish Gambino
Works

Records
2012 Weirdo

Specials (and other video)
2011 Donald Glover: Weirdo
2010 Comedy Central Presents Donald Glover
2010 Live at Gotham (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Donald Glover is an actor, comedian, and writer. He was born in California on Edwards Air Force Base and moved to Atlanta when he was four. There he studied drama and the process of writing short plays, which he continued to study at New York University’s Dramatic Writing program at Tisch School of the Arts. Donald also studied improvisation and comedy writing with the Upright Citizen’s Brigade Theatre in New York and had the pleasure of improvising with the likes of Amy Poehler and Horatio Sanz. He’s also performed on ” Late Night with Conan O’Brien” multiple times and was named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch.”

Donald was hired as a staff writer on the show ” 30 Rock” while he was still a Resident Assistant at NYU. During his time at “30 Rock,” the show won two Emmys for best comedy, as well as a Writer’s Guild Award for best comedy. He stars in the NBC series ” Community” with Chevy Chase and Joel McHale. His first feature which he co-wrote, produced, scored and starred in, “Mystery Team,” recently premiered at Sundance. Donald continues doing stand-up, sketch and improv in Los Angeles and New York.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter