Biography

DeRay Davis is quickly killing Hollywood with his hilarious humor and persona. His film credits include Jumping the Broom, Semi-Pro, Old Dogs, Life as We Know It, Imagine That, License to Wed, School for Scoundrels, Scary Movie 4, Barbershop 1&2 and Johnson Family Vacation.

On the small screen, DeRay has appeared in HBO’s “Entourage”, Comedy Central’s “Reno 911”, Comedy Central Presents DeRay Davis, Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend” and BET’s “ComicView” along with numerous voices on The Boondocks.

DeRay is seen in the Sony feature 21 Jump Street.

On the recording side, DeRay wrote and performed the comedy skits on Kanye West’s LPs “Late Registration” and “The College Dropout”, and he performed at the 2006 Grammy Awards with Kanye West and Jamie Foxx.

A born hustler from Chicago’s South Side, DeRay began his career in the comedy clubs and was first noticed by Hollywood at Atlanta’s Laffapalooza Festival. Shortly after moving to LA, DeRay won the Comedy Central Laugh Riots Competition and was a standout on the Cedric the Entertainer Tour and at the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival.

DeRay currently resides in Los Angeles.