Stand-Up Comedian Deon Cole

Deon Cole

Next Tour Date

Saturday | January 27
7:30
PM
Tacoma Comedy Club
Tacoma, WA
See all Deon Cole's tour dates

Works

Records

2016Cole Blooded Seminar
2015You Should Have Put Me First
2013Live Comedy from the Laff House
2008From the Head to the Speakers, Vol. 1
2005Laffapalooza! 5

Features multiple artists

Specials (and other video)

2016Deon Cole: Cole Blooded Seminar
2014Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam - Live From Las Vegas
2014Funny as Hell (Season 4)

Features Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2013Chocolate Sundaes
2013Chocolate Sundaes Comedy Show
2012Mash Up

Series that combines traditional stand-up inter-cut sketch performances of the comedian's bits.

2011Funny as Hell (Season 1)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2011John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2)

Features multiple comedians.

2009Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up (Season 4)
2008Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up (Season 3)
2007Comedy Central Presents Deon Cole
2005Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Standup (Season 1)

Features multiple comedians.

2005Laffapalooza! 5

Books (by and about)

Biography

With his booming voice and confident swagger, Deon Cole doesn’t seem like the type of performer to stumble upon a career in comedy, but that’s exactly what happened. Cole began his stand-up career at 21 when his friend bet him $50 he wouldn’t get up on stage at a Chicago open mic. He won the $50 and was permanently hooked on performing.

Similarly, he didn’t plan his lengthy gig writing for Conan O’Brien. He performed a set on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien in 2009. One month later, he received an impromptu call from Conan to show up on set. He was hired that day and has been writing for Team Coco ever since, being featured in several sketches and receiving two Primetime Emmy nominations in the process.

Cole currently has a recurring role on the spoof cop show Angie Tribeca and briefly hosted his own sketch comedy show, Deon Cole’s Black Box, on TBS in 2013.

Bio by Andy Gause

Links:   Official Site   Twitter Instagram