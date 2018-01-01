Videos
TRY NOT TO LAUGH | Deon Cole | Stand-Up ComedyWatch
After-Hours Stand-Up: Deon Cole Won't Answer All Your "Black"…Watch
Deon Cole Stand Up - 2013Watch
|2016
|Cole Blooded Seminar
|2015
|You Should Have Put Me First
|2013
|Live Comedy from the Laff House
|2008
|From the Head to the Speakers, Vol. 1
|2005
|Laffapalooza! 5
Features multiple artists
|2016
|Deon Cole: Cole Blooded Seminar
|2014
|Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam - Live From Las Vegas
|2014
|Funny as Hell (Season 4)
Features Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
|2013
|Chocolate Sundaes
|2013
|Chocolate Sundaes Comedy Show
|2012
|Mash Up
Series that combines traditional stand-up inter-cut sketch performances of the comedian's bits.
|2011
|Funny as Hell (Season 1)
Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
|2011
|John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2)
Features multiple comedians.
|2009
|Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up (Season 4)
|2008
|Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up (Season 3)
|2007
|Comedy Central Presents Deon Cole
|2005
|Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Standup (Season 1)
Features multiple comedians.
|2005
|Laffapalooza! 5
No books by or about this comedian.
With his booming voice and confident swagger, Deon Cole doesn’t seem like the type of performer to stumble upon a career in comedy, but that’s exactly what happened. Cole began his stand-up career at 21 when his friend bet him $50 he wouldn’t get up on stage at a Chicago open mic. He won the $50 and was permanently hooked on performing.
Similarly, he didn’t plan his lengthy gig writing for Conan O’Brien. He performed a set on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien in 2009. One month later, he received an impromptu call from Conan to show up on set. He was hired that day and has been writing for Team Coco ever since, being featured in several sketches and receiving two Primetime Emmy nominations in the process.
Cole currently has a recurring role on the spoof cop show Angie Tribeca and briefly hosted his own sketch comedy show, Deon Cole’s Black Box, on TBS in 2013.