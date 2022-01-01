Large image of stand-Up comic Deon Cole

Deon Cole

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
6 

Next Tour Date

Friday | September 2
8:00PM
Deon Cole - Coleology Tour
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Buy

See all tour dates for Deon Cole

Works

Records
2016 Cole Blooded Seminar
2015 You Should Have Put Me First
2013 Live Comedy from the Laff House
2008 From the Head to the Speakers, Vol. 1
2005 Laffapalooza! 5

Features multiple artists

Specials (and other video)
2019 Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
2017 Def Comedy Jam 25
2016 Deon Cole: Cole Blooded Seminar
2014 Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam - Live From Las Vegas
2014 Funny as Hell (Season 4)

Features Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
2013 Chocolate Sundaes
2013 Chocolate Sundaes Comedy Show
2012 Mash Up

Series that combines traditional stand-up inter-cut sketch performances of the comedian's bits.
2011 Funny as Hell (Season 1)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
2011 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2)

Features multiple comedians.
2009 Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up (Season 4)
2008 Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up (Season 3)
2007 Comedy Central Presents Deon Cole
2005 Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Standup (Season 1)

Features multiple comedians.
2005 Laffapalooza! 5

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

With his booming voice and confident swagger, Deon Cole doesn’t seem like the type of performer to stumble upon a career in comedy, but that’s exactly what happened. Cole began his stand-up career at 21 when his friend bet him $50 he wouldn’t get up on stage at a Chicago open mic. He won the $50 and was permanently hooked on performing.

Similarly, he didn’t plan his lengthy gig writing for Conan O’Brien. He performed a set on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien in 2009. One month later, he received an impromptu call from Conan to show up on set. He was hired that day and has been writing for Team Coco ever since, being featured in several sketches and receiving two Primetime Emmy nominations in the process.

Cole currently has a recurring role on the spoof cop show Angie Tribeca and briefly hosted his own sketch comedy show, Deon Cole’s Black Box, on TBS in 2013.

Bio by Andy Gause

Links:   Official Site   Twitter Instagram