Biography

With his booming voice and confident swagger, Deon Cole doesn’t seem like the type of performer to stumble upon a career in comedy, but that’s exactly what happened. Cole began his stand-up career at 21 when his friend bet him $50 he wouldn’t get up on stage at a Chicago open mic. He won the $50 and was permanently hooked on performing.

Similarly, he didn’t plan his lengthy gig writing for Conan O’Brien. He performed a set on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien in 2009. One month later, he received an impromptu call from Conan to show up on set. He was hired that day and has been writing for Team Coco ever since, being featured in several sketches and receiving two Primetime Emmy nominations in the process.

Cole currently has a recurring role on the spoof cop show Angie Tribeca and briefly hosted his own sketch comedy show, Deon Cole’s Black Box, on TBS in 2013.

Bio by Andy Gause