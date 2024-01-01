Large image of stand-Up comic Demetri Martin

ComedyDB

Demetri Martin

Born: May 25, 1973
BlueMeter: Tame
121 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

69.8%

Next Tour Date

Saturday | August 3
7:00PM
Demetri Martin: The Joke Machine Tour
Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy, UT
Buy

See all tour dates for Demetri Martin

Works

Records
2018 Live (At the Time)
2012 Standup Comedian
2006 These Are Jokes
2005 Invite Them Up

Features multiple performers

Specials (and other video)
2018 Demetri Martin: The Overthinker
2015 Demetri Martin: Live (At the Time)

Originally released on Netflix
2012 Demetri Martin: Standup Comedian
2007 Demetri Martin. Person.
2004 Comedy Central Presents Demetri Martin
2003 If I

Special for British television
2001 Late Friday

Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC
2000 Premium Blend (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)
2013 Point Your Face at This

Biography

Growing up in New Jersey to a strong Greek family, Demetri Martin was a dutiful son. He excelled in school, bused tables at the family restaurant and was an altar boy.

His studies first brought him to Yale University and later, New York University School of Law. Despite attending the law school on a full scholarship, Martin quit with only one year left to completing his degree. He had found something he enjoyed - stand-up comedy. (Part of the strain of law school showed when Martin attended class in a gorilla suit one day.)

Though his family reluctantly accepted his decision, it did put the strain on the relationship with his wife (who was his high school sweatheart). Martin shared the difficulties in his marriage and the subsequent divorce in his second one man show "Assembly Rooms."

Now he travels to places where people speak English so that he can tell his jokes to them. He had a job as a writer at Late Night with Conan O'Brien. He performed on the Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central Presents Demetri Martin, Late Night with Conan O'Brien and some of the other television shows that have comedians.

Sometimes he gets to appear on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart as their resident trendspotter. Also, they allow him to have free food from their offices.

Demetri won trophies for comedy. One of them was the Perrier Award at the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival in 2003.

The magazine Entertainment Weekly put him on the list of the 25 funniest people in America. He was number 21.

Demetri has brown hair. He is allergic to peanuts. He loves making things. And he knows at least 20 people who are funnier than he is (in America).

Martin is especially well known for his somewhat methodical approach to his work and his life. He is an inveterate puzzle solver and it often influences how he approached the construction of his jokes, the testing of his capacities and, occasionally, the numerical measurement of his life.

Also Liked…

Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis
Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg
Louis C.K.

Louis C.K.
Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle
Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan
Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt
Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram