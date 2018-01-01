Biography

Actor, writer and producer David Koechner, an alumnus of Chicago’s Second City Theater, got his first break as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and since has become an instantly recognizable face appearing in more than 120 films and television shows. He is best known for his roles as Todd Packer on “The Office” and Champ Kind from “Anchorman” and “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.”

David Koechner stars as Tush on CBS’s Superior Donuts. He’s also well-known for his roles as Todd Packer on The Office and Champ Kind from Anchorman and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. Koechner recently starred in Legendary’s Krampus and Roadside Attraction’s Priceless. On the small screen, he appears in Showtime’s Twin Peaks, Comedy Central’s Another Period, ABC’s The Goldbergs and voices reoccurring characters on FOX’s American Dad and Netflix’s F is for Family and All Hail King Julien.

Additional notable film credits include “Waiting,” “Out Cold,” “Talladega Nights,” “Get Smart,” “Extract,” “Thank You for Smoking” and “A Haunted House.” When not filming, Koechner performs live stand-up comedy across the country and creates original content videos for his YouTube channel, Full On Koechner. He currently resides in Los Angeles, Calif. with his wife and five children.