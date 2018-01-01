Large image of stand-Up comic Dat Phan

Stand-Up Comedian Dat Phan

Dat Phan

Born: January 25, 1975
Works

Records

2014Born in Saigon… California
2009You Touch, You Buy
2009National Lampoon Un-Filtered

2005Episode III: What the Hao?!
2003Episode II: Dat Phan
2002Episode I: Now Dat's Funny
2000Turn on Dat Phan

Specials (and other video)

2007Comedy Zen

2004National Lampoon Live: The International Show
2004Comedy Central Presents Dat Phan
2004Last Comic Standing 3
2004Latino Laugh Festival

2003Last Comic Standing

Books (by and about)

Biography

Dat Phan is the original winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and is a headlining comedian touring live across the U.S. He has made numerous TV and movie appearances including “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”, “Family Guy” voiceover, “Cellular”, and “The Tyra Banks Show”. The DVD “Dat Phan Live” was released in January 2010 and is available from Amazon.com. CD “You Touch, You Buy” is now available on iTunes. Preproduction on a movie titled “Yellow Fever” is in the works.

Dat was born in Saigon, Vietnam and grew up struggling and poor in San Diego, CA. His culturally insightful comedy inspects ridiculous stereotypes, and shares his experience of being a regular American guy with a Vietnamese heritage. He has been included in The Smithsonian Institution’s exhibition of The Top 10 Most Influential Vietnamese-American Individuals.

