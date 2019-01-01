Biography

Dana Gould began his professional comedy career at the age of seventeen. Between Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime, Dana has six solo stand-up comedy specials to his credit. He has appeared on THE LATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMAN, JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, CONAN, MARON and REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER.

As an actor, Dana has had memorable turns on SEINFELD, PARKS AND REC, is one of the few actors to play his live-action self on FAMILY GUY. He was a cast member of Frank Darabont’s 1940’s crime drama MOB CITY, in addition to numerous roles in films such as last year’s cult horror anthology SOUTHBOUND. He can be seen in the most recent season if I’M DYING UP HERE on Showtime.

Dana was a writer/performer on the original BEN STILLER SHOW and maintains an equally active career as a writer. After creating the pilot WORLD ON A STRING (with Jay Kogen), he co-created MTV’s late, lamented SUPER ADVENTURE TEAM with his old Ben Stiller office-mate Rob Cohen. Dana then joined the staff of THE SIMPSONS, where he was a Co-Executive Producer and performed several voices for the show. He was also a producer on NBC’s PARKS AND REC.

Dana is the creator and executive producer of the IFC horror-comedy STAN AGAINST EVIL starring John C. McGinley. STAN AGAINST EVIL premiered in October of 2016 to strong reviews and stronger ratings.

In addition, Dana is also developing a hour-long series based on the comic book series THE OCTOBER FACTION with that series’ creator, Steve Niles. He also recently adapted Rod Serling’s early, original, draft of the screenplay for PLANET OF THE APES as a graphic novel for Boom! Comics.

Despite all this, stand-up remains a focal point of Dana’s career, and he continues to perform regularly across the country. His most recent album, MR. FUNNYMAN, was released in October, 2017 and is one of the top rated comedy albums on iTunes. His monthly podcast, THE DANA GOULD HOUR, frequently resides in iTunes’ top ten comedy downloads.