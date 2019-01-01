Large image of stand-Up comic Dana Gould

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Dana Gould

Dana Gould

Born: August 24, 1966
Blue Meter: Tame
21 

Next Tour Date

Thursday | March 21
7:00PM
Vermont Comedy Club
Burlington, VT
See all tour dates for Dana Gould

Works

Records
2017 Mr. Funny Man
2013 I Know It’s Wrong
2013 HOLY FUCK. Live Comedy.

Compilation. Features multiple artists.
2009 Let Me Put My Thoughts in You
2008 Comedians’ Guide to Women, Love and Relationships

Compilation. Features multiple artists.
2005 The Aristocrats (Original Soundtrack)
2002 Beth Lapides' Uncabaret: The Un & Only

Compilation. Features multiple artists.
1998 Funhouse

Specials (and other video)
2013 Dana Gould: I Know It's Wrong
2012 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 3)
2009 Dana Gould: Let Me Put My Thoughts In You
2007 Live at Gotham (Episode 202)

Features multiple performers
2007 The Comedians of Comedy: Live at the Troubadour

Special features multiple performers
2005 The Aristocrats
2001 Late Friday

Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC
1998 Pulp Comics: Dana Gould
1995 HBO Comedy Half Hour: Dana Gould
1994 Bob Hope's Young Comedians: Making America Laugh
1992 One Night Stand: Dana Gould
1992 The A-List

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Dana Gould began his professional comedy career at the age of seventeen. Between Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime, Dana has six solo stand-up comedy specials to his credit. He has appeared on THE LATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMAN, JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, CONAN, MARON and REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER.

As an actor, Dana has had memorable turns on SEINFELD, PARKS AND REC, is one of the few actors to play his live-action self on FAMILY GUY. He was a cast member of Frank Darabont’s 1940’s crime drama MOB CITY, in addition to numerous roles in films such as last year’s cult horror anthology SOUTHBOUND. He can be seen in the most recent season if I’M DYING UP HERE on Showtime.

Dana was a writer/performer on the original BEN STILLER SHOW and maintains an equally active career as a writer. After creating the pilot WORLD ON A STRING (with Jay Kogen), he co-created MTV’s late, lamented SUPER ADVENTURE TEAM with his old Ben Stiller office-mate Rob Cohen. Dana then joined the staff of THE SIMPSONS, where he was a Co-Executive Producer and performed several voices for the show. He was also a producer on NBC’s PARKS AND REC.

Dana is the creator and executive producer of the IFC horror-comedy STAN AGAINST EVIL starring John C. McGinley. STAN AGAINST EVIL premiered in October of 2016 to strong reviews and stronger ratings.

In addition, Dana is also developing a hour-long series based on the comic book series THE OCTOBER FACTION with that series’ creator, Steve Niles. He also recently adapted Rod Serling’s early, original, draft of the screenplay for PLANET OF THE APES as a graphic novel for Boom! Comics.

Despite all this, stand-up remains a focal point of Dana’s career, and he continues to perform regularly across the country. His most recent album, MR. FUNNYMAN, was released in October, 2017 and is one of the top rated comedy albums on iTunes. His monthly podcast, THE DANA GOULD HOUR, frequently resides in iTunes’ top ten comedy downloads.

