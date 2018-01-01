Biography

Dan St. Germain has a Half Hour Special on Comedy Central and has appeared on Jimmy Fallon, Conan, Best Week Ever, @Midnight, We Love the 2000s, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, The Electric Company, Guy Code, The Josh Wolf Show, Video by Trial, Friends of the People, Adam Ruins Everything, and has developed shows for both Fox and Comedy Central.

He was one of Variety’s “10 Comics To Watch”, was listed as one of Paste Magazine’s Top 10 Great Underrated Comedians, named Time Out NY’s “Comedy Break Out” of 2013, was a Playboy‘s Touring Comic to Watch 2015, one of Paste Magazine’s 10 Comics That Deserve Their Own Show, selected as one of Mandatory.com’s “Comedians to Watch Out For” in 2014, and was part of Stephen Sondheim’s Young Playwright’s Festival.

He’s the creator and star of the web series Kicking Dan Out on My Damn Channel, In Security on Comedy Central Studios, and Pulling Out on Above Average. He was the head writer on truTV’s Ten Things and has written for The Guys Choice Awards and The Onion Sports Network.

Dan’s been a guest on WTF with Marc Maron, Carolla, You Made it Weird, Girl on Guy with Aisha Tyler, Ron and Fez, Bob and Tom, The Todd Barry Podcast, Fitzdog Radio, and The Artie Lange Show. He’s appeared in a Super Bowl commercial with Howard Stern, as the Jack Links hermit on Comedy Central, and was selected by Time Out New York as having one of the best jokes about New York City, a list that included Woody Allen.

Check out My Dumb Friends, his podcast on the All Things Comedy Network and his album Bad at the Good Times on AST Records, both of which were listed by Paste Magazine as two of 2014’s best.

Dan is currently writing on the new Comedy Central show Not Safe with Nikki Glaser.