Stand-Up Comedian Dan Soder

Dan Soder

Born: June 24, 1983
Blue Meter: Tame
0 

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | January 24
8:00
PM

With  Joe List, Jessica Kirson, Yannis Pappas, Tim Dillon

The Stand Comedy Club
New York, NY
Buy

See all Dan Soder's tour dates

Works

Records

2016Not Special

Specials (and other video)

2016Dan Soder: Not Special
2013The Half Hour: Dan Soder
2013John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 4)
2010Live at Gotham (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Dan Soder began as a stand up as a 21-year-old University of Arizona student. He worked all across the Southwest, playing casinos and comedy clubs. Eventually, Soder moved East to pursue comedy full-time as a New York stand up. He quickly landed a spot performing on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham series. A favorite on the festival circuit, Soder has performed at the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival and the 2012 SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas. Recently, Soder performed at the New York Comedy Festival – where he was voted Funniest Comedian of the Fest. In 2012, Guiness hired Soder to serve as their brand ambassador. Soder regularly appears on Robert Kelly’s popular You Know What Dude! podcast, a cornerstone of the Riotcast podcast network. Recently, he has also appeared as a guest on Sirius XM’s The Opie & Anthony Show, one of the most popular shows in radio. Currently, Soder is a regular panelist on Greg Gutfeld’s Red Eye on Fox News. Soder is based in New York City, where he performs regularly at Stand Up NY.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram