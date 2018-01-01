Biography

Dan Naturman is hot off a killer run on the 2014 season of America’s Got Talent, on which he was the only comedian voted into the semi-finals. Dan’s fans consider him the “real winner” of NBC’s Last Comic Standing 2, where he was the favorite of celebrity judges Drew Carey and Brett Butler.

Dan began performing stand-up comedy several years ago in, believe it or not, law school. After graduation he decided to devote himself to stand-up full time.

Dan’s charming combination of self-deprecation and outright grouchiness has had audiences howling from coast to coast and around the world. Dan has appeared several times on The Late Show with David Letterman, and has made appearances on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and his very own Comedy Central Presents special.