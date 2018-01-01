Large image of stand-Up comic Dan Naturman

Stand-Up Comedian Dan Naturman

Dan Naturman

Born: October 20, 1969
Blue Meter: Tame
1 

Next Tour Date

Thursday | April 26
9:30PM
Comedy Cellar
New York, NY
with  Emma Willmann, Dean Edwards, Kevin Brennan, Chris Distefano

Works

Records

2009Get Off My Property

Specials (and other video)

2010Bridging the Gap: Middle East Comedy Talks
2005Comedy Central Presents Dan Naturman
2001Premium Blend (Season 5)

Books (by and about)

Biography

Dan Naturman is hot off a killer run on the 2014 season of America’s Got Talent, on which he was the only comedian voted into the semi-finals. Dan’s fans consider him the “real winner” of NBC’s Last Comic Standing 2, where he was the favorite of celebrity judges Drew Carey and Brett Butler.

Dan began performing stand-up comedy several years ago in, believe it or not, law school. After graduation he decided to devote himself to stand-up full time.

Dan’s charming combination of self-deprecation and outright grouchiness has had audiences howling from coast to coast and around the world. Dan has appeared several times on The Late Show with David Letterman, and has made appearances on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and his very own Comedy Central Presents special.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter