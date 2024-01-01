Biography

After enrolling in Emerson College in Boston, Dan began performing at open mics and other strange venues—where people were more focused on their beer than what the wannabe comics were saying.

As a sophomore in college, Dan was chosen to compete at the HBO US Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, CO, where he won the title of Funniest College Comedian.

Since then Dan has been seen at the Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival numerous times and has made TV appearances on Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend,” “Chelsea Lately,” “The Late Late Show,” and “Comedy Central Presents: Dan Levy. He has also hosted four VERY short-lived shows on MTV including “Rock Band Battle,” “Your Face or Mine,” “The Reality Show,” and “MTV Spring Break”. You don’t remember them? Either does he.

With this and the success of his 2008 College Humor series, “The I Have To Go In A Minute Show with Super Host Dan Levy,” Dan’s following has grown to sold out shows at clubs and colleges across the country. And he continues to work in the digital space as he’s in development a deal with Comedy Central to produce a second series for their sister website Atom.com.

After selling the TV show “MY LDR” to MTV, which is based on a joke he performed in his stand up routine, which later because a popular web series for SONY’s crackle.com, Dan began not only performing but writing too. Since last year he has developed a sitcom for FOX called “Party People”, a movie for Disney called “Stoked the band” and is currently developing another TV series with SONY television. He is also the executive producer of E!‘s reality series “Pretty Wild”, but that is a very long story that he will have to explain to you in person.

Dan’s next big screen appearance will be in the Sony Screen Gems coming-of-age comedy “Mardi Gras,” in theaters this year. He was previously featured in the Happy Madison film “The House Bunny” (but then was cut out) and co-starred in “My Sexiest Year” with Frankie Muniz and Harvey Keitel.

Dan lives in Los Angeles where he is writing more television show and collecting sneakers and knives. He understands those are two very weird things to obsess about.