Biography

Damon Wayans (born September 4, 1960 in New York City, New York), one of the Wayans brothers, is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor who began his career as a stand-up comic in 1982.

His earliest film appearance was a brief cameo as an effeminate hotel employee in the 1984 Eddie Murphy film Beverly Hills Cop. He was briefly on Saturday Night Live as a featured performer, before getting fired for playing his character as a flamboyant gay cop instead of a straight cop. In the SNL book “Live From New York”, it was stated that Wayans did this largely due to growing frustrations that his sketches were not being considered for the show.

He went on to do the TV-show In Living Color from 1990 to 1992, part of a team that was nominated for Emmy Awards all three years.

After that, he starred in films such as The Last Boy Scout, Major Payne and The Great White Hype, he also wrote and starred in the film Blankman.

In 1996, he produced Waynehead, a cartoon for the WB, loosely based on his own childhood growing up in a large family, starring a poor boy with a clubfoot. It only lasted a season due to poor ratings. From 1997 to 1998, he was the executive producer of 413 Hope St., a short-lived drama on the FOX network starring Richard Roundtree and Jesse L. Martin.

In 1998, he starred in a short-lived comedy titled Damon, in which he played a Chicago detective. It aired on FOX.

From 2001 until 2005, Wayans starred in the ABC sitcom My Wife and Kids. Through My Wife and Kids Damon Wayans became a household name throughout the US. The show was also popular in countries such as UK, South Africa, India, Brazil and Italy. His character, Michael Kyle, is a father of three and the show is famous for his sarcastic form of comedy. [1] In 2005 Damon Wayans was in a celebrity ad campaign for Hanes.

In 2006, he began starring in The Underground, a sketch comedy series on Showtime. His son, Damon, Jr. also stars on the show.

In 1999, his New York Times bestselling book Bootleg was published; it is a humorous compilation of his observations about family, children, marriage, and politics.