Biography

Craig Ferguson entered the world of late night comedy following a diverse and eclectic career that encompasses film, television and the stage. Since taking the helm of “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” on January 3, 2005, the show has set all-time viewer records and achieved the highest ratings since the shows inception in 1995.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Ferguson got his start in the entertainment industry as a drummer for some of the worst punk bands in the U.K., a profession he held for several years. Following his musical stint, he began bartending in a local pub in Glasgow where he was introduced to Michael Boyd, the artistic director of The Tron Theatre in Glasgow, who persuaded Ferguson to give acting a go. After several low paying acting gigs, Ferguson discovered he had a knack for comedy and was soon the star of his own BBC television show, “The Ferguson Theory.” After several stints on the English comedy circuit, Ferguson brought his act to America in 1995 to star with Betty White and Marie Osmond in the short-lived ABC comedy “Maybe This Time.” After the show ended, ABC decided to add the talented Scotsman to “The Drew Carey Show,” playing Drew Carey’s boss, Nigel Wick, from 1996-2003.

Ferguson wrote the feature films “The Big Tease” and “Saving Grace.” In 2003, he made his directorial debut with “I’ll Be There,” which he also wrote and starred in. “I’ll Be There” went on to receive the Audience Award for Best Film at the Aspen, Dallas, and Valencia film festivals. Craig was also named “best new director” at the Napa Valley Film Festival. Ferguson’s other film credits include “Niagara Motel,” “Lenny the Wonder Dog,” “Prendimi l’anima,” “Life Without Dick,” “Chain of Fools,” “Born Romantic” and “The Big Tease.” In April 2006, Ferguson debuted his first novel entitled “Between The Bridge and The River,” which became a critically acclaimed bestseller.

Since coming into his own on the “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” and winning his first Emmy nomination in 2006, Craig achieved a personal milestone in February 2008 when he was sworn in as a U.S. citizen. Soon after, Craig hosted the White House Correspondents Dinner, where critics raved of his witty and comical deliverance speech to the 3,000 attendees who included political journalists, celebrities, and Washington’s power players.

In Fall of 2009 Harper Collins is set to publish Craig’s memoir, American On Purpose—a moving and achingly funny memoir of living the American dream as he journeys from a small town in Scotland to the entertainment capital of the world. “‘American on Purpose’ reads as if Ferguson had snorted Angela’s Ashes,” says David Hirshey, Senior Vice President and Executive Editor. “It will make you laugh, cry, and sing ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ with a Scottish burr.”

Ferguson also serves on the board of the Lollipop Theater Network. The mission of the Lollipop Theater Network is to bring movies that are currently in theatrical release to hospitalized children facing chronic and life threatening illness nationwide.