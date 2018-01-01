Large image of stand-Up comic Clayton English

Clayton English

Born: February 23, 1982
Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Saturday | April 21
7:00PM
Chicago Improv
Schaumburg, IL
Buy

See all tour dates for Clayton English

Works

Records

2017All the Same

Specials (and other video)

2015Last Comic Standing 9

Books (by and about)

Biography

Clayton English is best known for wining the ninth season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Previously, he appeared as Peanut on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne as well as Terrence from the film The Preacher’s Kid and Johnathan in Five Days in the A.

English started making waves in the comedy business with his stand out performances on BET’s Hell Date and TV ONE’s Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes.

Links:   Official Site   Twitter Instagram