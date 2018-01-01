Videos
Last Comic Standing - Clayton English: The Invitationals Set…Watch
Clayton English surprise set at Butch Bradley's Comedy HideawayWatch
Clayton English - Weed is Safe - Comedy WorksWatch
33.1%
|2017
|All the Same
|2015
|Last Comic Standing 9
No books by or about this comedian.
Clayton English is best known for wining the ninth season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Previously, he appeared as Peanut on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne as well as Terrence from the film The Preacher’s Kid and Johnathan in Five Days in the A.
English started making waves in the comedy business with his stand out performances on BET’s Hell Date and TV ONE’s Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes.