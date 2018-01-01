Chris Redd

Biography

Chris is an exciting actor, writer, standup, sketch and improv performer. He most recently joined the cast of Saturday Night Live as a featured player for the shows 43rd season. In Film, Chris can currently be seen in a very flashy role opposite Andy Samberg in the Universal Feature Pop Star: Never Stop Never Stopping produced by Judd Apatow. He plays Andy’s rapper nemesis “Hunter The Hungry”. Next up, he will be seen in fun roles opposite Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell in the New Line / Gary Sanchez film The House, the Netflix film A Futile And Stupid Gesture opposite Will Forte, and he is the lead of the independent comedy Fat Camp.



In TV, Chris has been cast as a series regular opposite Kath Bates in Disjointed, Netflix’s pot-themed multi camera workplace comedy from Chuck Lorre. Redd will be featuring his half hour stand-up set on Comedy Central’s series “Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents”. He can be seen in Season 2 of the Netflix series Love and appears in Jake & Amir’s new digital series Lonely And Horny on Vimeo . He previously starred in the ABC pilot FAMILY FORTUNE created by Matt Hubbard, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, and in Lou Wallach’s Unt Sketch Comedy Pilot for NBC. Additionally, Chris was featured as a Standup New Face last summer at JFL Montreal. Originally from Chicago Chris was a frequent performer at Second City, iO, The Annoyance and The Playground.