Stand-Up Comedian Chris Porter

Chris Porter

Born: ?, 1979
Next Tour Date

Saturday | April 21
7:00PM
Toledo Funny Bone
Perrysburg, OH
Works

Records

2017Lost & Alone
2016Tommy Chong Presents Comedy at 420

2014Ugly And Angry
2009Screaming from the Cosmos

Specials (and other video)

2014Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
2009Chris Porter: Screaming from the Cosmos
2009Comedy Central Presents Chris Porter
2006Live at Gotham (Episode 106)

Books (by and about)

Biography

Best known for his third place finish on the season 4 of Last Comic Standing, Chris Porter has been a touring comic since he was 23. Since the beginning Chris’ raw energy and unique perspective has distinguished him as one of the elite comics in the industry. Born and raised in Kansas City, Chris brings a true stand‐up experience to his live shows. There are no sound cues, no puppets, and no catch phrases. Just gut wrenching laughter drawn from his own experience and observations. Chris can also be seen on his own “Comedy Central Presents” special and “Live at Gotham”.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter