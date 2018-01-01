Videos
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry - Taco BellWatch
Chris Porter: Screaming from the Cosmos - The Best Documentary EverWatch
Chris Porter - Tinder AnglesWatch
35.8%
|2017
|Lost & Alone
|2016
|Tommy Chong Presents Comedy at 420
Features multiple comedians
|2014
|Ugly And Angry
|2009
|Screaming from the Cosmos
|2014
|Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
|2009
|Chris Porter: Screaming from the Cosmos
|2009
|Comedy Central Presents Chris Porter
|2006
|Live at Gotham (Episode 106)
Features multiple performers
No books by or about this comedian.
Best known for his third place finish on the season 4 of Last Comic Standing, Chris Porter has been a touring comic since he was 23. Since the beginning Chris’ raw energy and unique perspective has distinguished him as one of the elite comics in the industry. Born and raised in Kansas City, Chris brings a true stand‐up experience to his live shows. There are no sound cues, no puppets, and no catch phrases. Just gut wrenching laughter drawn from his own experience and observations. Chris can also be seen on his own “Comedy Central Presents” special and “Live at Gotham”.