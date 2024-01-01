Large image of stand-Up comic Chris Gethard

ComedyDB

Chris Gethard

Born: May 23, 1980
BlueMeter: Tame
6 

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | August 14
8:00PM
Chris Gethard & Eddie Pepitone
Off Broadway
Saint Louis, MO
Buy

with  Eddie Pepitone,

See all tour dates for Chris Gethard

Works

Records
2014 My Comedy Album

Specials (and other video)
2017 Chris Gethard: Career Suicide
2014 The Half Hour: Chris Gethard

Books (by and about)
2018 Lose Well
2016 Weird NJ: The Beast of Button Woods
2012 A Bad Idea I'm About to Do

Biography

Chris Gethard is a writer, actor, and comedian living in New York City. His Comedy Central Half Hour special premiered in June 2014.

Chris plays the role of Derek in the Comedy Central series “Broad City” and had a recurring role on the last season of NBC’s The Office. His feature credits include The Heat and The Other Guys. He was named one of Variety’s Ten Comics to Watch in 2010, and has told stories on This American Life. He's the author of the book A Bad Idea I'm About to Do, and recently put out My Comedy Album, which debuted on the Heatseekers billboard chart in April 2014.

Chris is the creator and host of The Chris Gethard Show, a variety and talk show that began as a stage show at UCB before becoming a weekly live public access show during the summer of 2011. The AV Club says the Chris Gethard Show "undoubtedly belongs in the conversation with the best of TV" and the New York Times called it "an often riveting experiment in seat of the pants broadcasting."

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter