Large image of stand-Up comic Chris Franjola

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Chris Franjola

Chris Franjola

Born: May 21
Blue Meter: Tame
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

29.2%

Next Tour Date

Thursday | April 26
7:30PM
Liberty Funny Bone
Liberty Township, OH
Buy

See all tour dates for Chris Franjola

Works

Records

2014The Shallow End

Specials (and other video)

2009Comedians of Chelsea Lately

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Chris Franjola is a writer/comedian born and raised on Long Island who now lives and works in Los Angeles.  He’s currently a writer and a regular performer on E!’s hit show “Chelsea Lately.”  Chris also starred on the scripted comedy series “After Lately,” which aired for three seasons on E! He is also the host of the Sons of Anarchy after show “Anarchy Afterword,” airing live on FX. When he isn’t busy writing and acting, he’s performing stand-up on the road, headlining venues all over the country.  Before Chelsea Lately, Chris wrote for other shows, including “Family Guy,” the MTV “Video Music Awards,” and the original “Chelsea Handler Show.”

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter