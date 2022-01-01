Biography

Chris D’Elia was 16 the first time he performed stand-up comedy. He would act up in church, so the pastor told him that he could do some time on stage afterwards if he behaved himself. Well, he didn’t behave, but he was still allowed to get on stage in front of everyone.

Although his church performance was a success, it would be years before D’Elia actually pursued a career in stand-up comedy. East Coast born, West Coast raised, Chris found himself in Los Angeles, taking the stage anywhere he could—from local coffee shops to various hole-in-the-wall dive bars. Performing every night of the week, he quickly became a regular at all the clubs in Hollywood. His silly, physical humor sets him apart from other comedians. Chris explains: “I never really feel like just standing there and telling jokes. I wanna move around. In fact, it’s hard for me to write a joke where I don’t end up on the ground for some reason. Hey, at least that way I know no comics will steal my sh*t. Too many bruises.”

His comedy is populated with characters and voices, perhaps due to his background in acting.

Chris has toured the United States with fellow comedian Jo Koy and opened for Carlos Mencia. He has performed his stand-up on Showtime’s “Live Nude Comedy” and Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham.”

Chris’ own half-hour “Comedy Central Presents” special aired in 2011.

Chris was recently named one of Variety’s “Top 10 Comics to Watch,” D’Elia can next be seen starring as Danny on NBC’s new comedy Undateable. He previously starred opposite Whitney Cummings on NBC’s multi-camera comedy Whitney.

D’Elia’s other credits include Comedy Central’s Workaholics, TBS’ Glory Daze and Showtime’s Live Nude Comedy.

He currently resides in Los Angeles.