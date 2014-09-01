Large image of stand-Up comic Chad Daniels

Stand-Up Comedian Chad Daniels

Chad Daniels

Born: March 2, 1975
Blue Meter: Risqué
1 

Next Tour Date

Saturday | April 21

Moontower Comedy Festival

7:15PM
Stars in Bars
800 Congress
Austin, TX
Buy

with  Alonzo Bodden, Jeff Dye, Kurt Braunohler, Tim Dillon

Works

Records

2017Footprints on the Moon
2014Natural Selection
2012You're the Best
2009Busy Being Awesome

Specials (and other video)

2012Chad Daniels: As Is
2008Comedy Central Presents Chad Daniels
2006Live at Gotham (Episode 102)

Features multiple performers

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Chad Daniels began performing stand-up in his native Minnesota, first appearing at an open mic at the ACME Comedy Company.

In 2003, Chad performed as a finalist in Comedy Central’s Laugh Riots competition, the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival, which got him enough attention to make his network television debut on the Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn. Since then he has released his debut comedy album ‘Two Minutes for Stale Hacking’, performed on Comedy Central’s ‘Live at Gotham’, recorded his second album ‘Busy Being Awesome’ which is due out this spring on Stand-up Records, and taped his own half hour special ‘Comedy Central Presents Chad Daniels’.

