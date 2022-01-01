Large image of stand-Up comic Chad Daniels

ComedyDB

Chad Daniels

Born: March 2, 1975
Blue Meter: Risqué
4 

Next Tour Date

Friday | September 16
7:00PM
Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse
Arlington, VA
See all tour dates for Chad Daniels

Works

Records
2017 Footprints on the Moon
2014 Natural Selection
2012 You're the Best
2009 Busy Being Awesome

Specials (and other video)
2012 Chad Daniels: As Is
2008 Comedy Central Presents Chad Daniels
2006 Live at Gotham (Episode 102)

Features multiple performers

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Chad Daniels began performing stand-up in his native Minnesota, first appearing at an open mic at the ACME Comedy Company.

In 2003, Chad performed as a finalist in Comedy Central’s Laugh Riots competition, the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival, which got him enough attention to make his network television debut on the Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn. Since then he has released his debut comedy album ‘Two Minutes for Stale Hacking’, performed on Comedy Central’s ‘Live at Gotham’, recorded his second album ‘Busy Being Awesome’ which is due out this spring on Stand-up Records, and taped his own half hour special ‘Comedy Central Presents Chad Daniels’.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram