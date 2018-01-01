Videos
Carmen Lynch Performs Stand UpWatch
Carmen Lynch Stand-Up 03/01/16 - CONAN on TBSWatch
Carmen Lynch on The Late Show with David LettermanWatch
With Marina Franklin, Mike Birbiglia, Judah Friedlander, Greer Barnes
|2017
|Dance Like You Don't Need the Money (Live)
|2004
|Premium Blend (Season 8)
Features multiple comedians
No books by or about this comedian.
Carmen Lynch made her late-night television debut on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2012.
She’s been seen in the semi-finals of two seasons of Last Comic Standing, has appeared on Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend”, Vh1′s “Winningest Winners” and performed several times for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait. She’s also toured in Spain and Costa Rica telling jokes in Spanish.