Stand-Up Comedian Carmen Lynch

Carmen Lynch

Born: October 8, 1988
Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Friday | January 26
7:00
PM

With  Marina Franklin, Mike Birbiglia, Judah Friedlander, Greer Barnes

Comedy Cellar
New York, NY
Works

Records

2017Dance Like You Don't Need the Money (Live)

Specials (and other video)

2004Premium Blend (Season 8)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

Biography

Carmen Lynch made her late-night television debut on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2012.

She’s been seen in the semi-finals of two seasons of Last Comic Standing, has appeared on Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend”, Vh1′s “Winningest Winners” and performed several times for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait. She’s also toured in Spain and Costa Rica telling jokes in Spanish.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram