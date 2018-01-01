Large image of stand-Up comic Carlos Mencia

Stand-Up Comedian Carlos Mencia

Carlos Mencia

Born: October 22, 1967
AKA: Ned Arnel Mencía
Blue Meter: Tame
12 

Works

Records

2011New Territory
2006This Is Carlos Mencia: Spanglish
2004Down to the Nitty Gritty
2003Not for the Easily Offended
2003Unmerciful
2002America Rules
2000Take a Joke America

Specials (and other video)

2011Carlos Mencia: New Territory
2010Carlos Mencia: The Best of Funny Is Funny
2008Carlos Mencia: Performance Enhanced
2006Carlos Mencia: No Strings Attached
2005Not for the Easily Offended
2003The Three Amigos
2002Comedy Central Presents Carlos Mencia
1996HBO Comedy Half Hour: Carlos Mencia 2
1994Comic Relief VI

Benefit show that features multiple comics.

1994HBO Comedy Half Hour: Carlos Mencia 1

Books (by and about)

Biography

Carlos Mencia, one of the most popular comedians in the country, has the rare gift of insightful perception and precise delivery when addressing a variety of subjects, including ethnic stereotypes, racism and people’s inability to laugh at themselves. He represents the internal voice inside us and demands we admit to thinking what he says out loud.

Mencia is best known for his two solo HBO Specials, one of which received a CableACE Award nomination, and as host of the groundbreaking series, “Funny Is Funny” (Galavision). His first appearance on “The Tonight Show” received a standing ovation. His additional television credits include a recurring role in the animated series “The Proud Family” on the Disney Channel, as well as guest-starring roles on both “The Shield” and “The Bernie Mac Show.” He starred in his own original half-hour special, “Comedy Central Presents Carlos Mencia,” and been on CNBC’s “Dennis Miller,” ABC’s “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher,” HBO’s “Loco Slam,” “Comic Relief VI” and repeat spots on Comedy Central’s “Comedy Showcase.” On the big screen, Mencia’s film credits include “29 Palms” and “Outta’ Time.”.

Mencia’s concert tour, “The Three Amigos,” which he headlined in 2001-2002, was so successful it sparked the interest of industry execs and prompted Miramax Films to fund the taping of three sold-out performances as well as behind-the-scenes footage. The DVD of this film was just released by Disney. In addition, StudioWorks Entertainment will release his first retail DVD, ““Carlos Mencia: Not For The Easily Offended Live in San Jose,” on June 14, 2005.

