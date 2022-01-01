Biography

Originally hailing from San Francisco, Caitlin Peluffo is a stand up comedian living in New York City. This lovable loose cannon recently made her network television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and has been seen on NBC Seeso’s “New York’s Funniest” as well as the Comcast Network as a finalist in the ‘Trial By Laughter Comedy Competition.’

She was named a 2022 Just for Laughs New Face and appeared on JFL Network. She opens regularly for Maria Bamford, Brian Regan, Matteo Lane, and Fortune Feimster. Peluffo is a regular in the NYC comedy scene performing in clubs like The Comedy Cellar, New York Comedy Club, Gotham Comedy Club, Stand Up NY, and was recently featured in the Caroline’s on Broadway Breakout Artist Series.

She has performed in festivals across the country like the Limestone Comedy Festival, Brooklyn Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, Laugh Your Asheville Off, Accidental Comedy Festival, All Jane Comedy Festival, Women in Comedy Festival, Maine Comedy Festival, and was runner up in the Big Sky, Finger Lakes, San Diego, and the Stand Up NY Comedy Competitions.

For the past 2 years she’s hosted her weekly podcast, Good Time Gal with Caitlin Peluffo, she performed in San Francisco’s Sketchiest in the Audible’s Fresh Voices Showcase and was featured on both Sirius XM’s “Raw Dog” and Audible’s “Punchlines.”