ComedyDB

Caitlin Peluffo

Born: January 7, ????
Blue Meter: Risqué
Tour Dates

Tuesday | August 23
8:30PM
Comedy Cellar at The Fat Black Pussycat
New York, NY
Buy

with  Mike Feeney,

Wednesday | August 24
9:35PM
Comedy Cellar at The Fat Black Pussycat
New York, NY
Buy

with  Nick Griffin, Brian Scolaro,

Thursday | August 25
7:00PM
Hot & Bothered Comedy!
The Stand
New York, NY
Buy

with Flora Manon, Yemi Afolabi, Alex Kayhart, Giulio Gallarotti, Eagle Witt, Onika McLean

Thursday | August 25
7:30PM
Thursday Shows
West Side Comedy Club
New York, NY
Buy

with  Adrienne Iapalucci,

Thursday | August 25
8:30PM
New York Comedy Club
New York, NY
Buy

with Kevin Dombrowski, Tracey Carnazzo, Ja-Ron Young

Thursday | August 25
10:30PM
Comedy Cellar at The Fat Black Pussycat
New York, NY
Buy

with  Mike Feeney,

Thursday | September 1
7:00PM
Thursday Shows
West Side Comedy Club
New York, NY
Buy

with Jared Freid, Joe Devito, Aminah Imani, Adam Gabel, Lindsay Theisen

Saturday | November 5

Towers Comedy Festival

9:30PM
The Rehoboth Beach Convention Center Main Theater
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Buy

with  Matteo Lane,

Friday | February 10
8:00PM
Valentine's Weekend: Caitlin Peluffo with Steven Rogers
Laugh Camp Comedy Club
St. Paul, MN
Buy

with Steven Rogers

Saturday | February 11
8:00PM
Valentine's Weekend: Caitlin Peluffo with Steven Rogers
Laugh Camp Comedy Club
St. Paul, MN
Buy

with Steven Rogers

Biography

Originally hailing from San Francisco, Caitlin Peluffo is a stand up comedian living in New York City. This lovable loose cannon recently made her network television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and has been seen on NBC Seeso’s “New York’s Funniest” as well as the Comcast Network as a finalist in the ‘Trial By Laughter Comedy Competition.’

She was named a 2022 Just for Laughs New Face and appeared on JFL Network. She opens regularly for Maria Bamford, Brian Regan, Matteo Lane, and Fortune Feimster. Peluffo is a regular in the NYC comedy scene performing in clubs like The Comedy Cellar, New York Comedy Club, Gotham Comedy Club, Stand Up NY, and was recently featured in the Caroline’s on Broadway Breakout Artist Series.

She has performed in festivals across the country like the Limestone Comedy Festival, Brooklyn Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, Laugh Your Asheville Off, Accidental Comedy Festival, All Jane Comedy Festival, Women in Comedy Festival, Maine Comedy Festival, and was runner up in the Big Sky, Finger Lakes, San Diego, and the Stand Up NY Comedy Competitions.

For the past 2 years she’s hosted her weekly podcast, Good Time Gal with Caitlin Peluffo, she performed in San Francisco’s Sketchiest in the Audible’s Fresh Voices Showcase and was featured on both Sirius XM’s “Raw Dog” and Audible’s “Punchlines.”

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram