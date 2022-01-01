Large image of stand-Up comic Brian Simpson

ComedyDB

Brian Simpson

Born: ????, 1982
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Tour Dates

Thursday | August 25
8:00PM
Brian Simpson: Short Wide Neck Tour
Addison Improv
Dallas, TX
Buy
Friday | August 26
7:30PM
Brian Simpson: Short Wide Neck Tour
Addison Improv
Dallas, TX
Buy
Friday | August 26
9:45PM
Brian Simpson: Short Wide Neck Tour
Addison Improv
Dallas, TX
Buy
Saturday | August 27
7:00PM
Brian Simpson: Short Wide Neck Tour
Addison Improv
Dallas, TX
Buy
Saturday | August 27
9:30PM
Brian Simpson: Short Wide Neck Tour
Addison Improv
Dallas, TX
Buy
Friday | September 2
7:00PM
Bert Kreischer: Fully Loaded Comedy Festival
Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon, MS
Buy

with  Bert Kreischer, Mark Normand, Big Jay Oakerson, Joey Diaz,

Thursday | September 8
8:00PM
Brian Simpson: Short Wide Neck Tour
Punch Line San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Buy
Friday | September 9
7:30PM
Brian Simpson: Short Wide Neck Tour
Punch Line San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Buy
Friday | September 9
9:45PM
Brian Simpson: Short Wide Neck Tour
Punch Line San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Buy
Saturday | September 10
7:30PM
Brian Simpson: Short Wide Neck Tour
Punch Line San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Buy
Saturday | September 10
9:45PM
Brian Simpson: Short Wide Neck Tour
Punch Line San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Buy
Biography

Brian Simpson is a stand-up comedian based in Los Angeles, CA. His background as a foster child and Marine Corps veteran has led to a rare combination of life experiences that he manages to channel into a refreshingly unique point of view. Brian is a paid regular at the World-Famous Comedy Store, has been named a New Face 2021 at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, a Comedian to Watch 2021 by Vulture magazine, and made his TV debut on Comedy Central’s Lights Out with David Spade. Don’t miss his half hour comedy special on The Standups Season 3 streaming NOW on Netflix.

Links:   Official Site   Twitter Instagram