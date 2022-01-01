Large image of stand-Up comic Bret Ernst

ComedyDB

Bret Ernst

Born: May 4, 1972
Next Tour Date

Friday | September 30
7:30PM
Dallas Comedy Club
Dallas, TX
Buy

See all tour dates for Bret Ernst

Works

Records
2022 Domesticated Animal
2012 American Comic
2009 Comics Without Borders

Featuring multiple comedians

Specials (and other video)
2022 Bret Ernst: Domesticated Animal
2017 Bret Ernst: Principal Office

Originally self released on Ernst’s website.
2016 This Is Not Happening: Bloodline

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
2010 Comedy Central Presents Bret Ernst
2008 Vince Vaughn's Wild West Comedy Show

Subtitle: 30 Days & 30 Nights - Hollywood to the Heartland
2008 Comics Without Borders

Features multiple comedians
2005 Premium Blend (Season 9)

Features multiple comedians

Biography

Bret Ernst is a headliner in the top clubs across the country and has earned the sought after honor of marquee status on the Sunset Strip. His half-hour special was ranked in the top 5 of the Comedy Central Presents series and his highly-anticipated debut album, “American Comic,” is being released this year. Ernst was the host of the Oxygen Series LOVE GAMES: BAD GIRLS NEED LOVE TOO. He was also featured on the BET series ONE MIC STAND & the SHOWTIME series COMICS WITHOUT BORDERS. Ernst starred in the feature film VINCE VAUGHN’S WILD WEST COMEDY SHOW, a film documenting Ernst with Vaughn & three other comedians as they performed to sold-out crowds in a 30 night-30 venue tour across America. Bret was a recurring character on the hit SHOWTIME series WEEDS, and has guest starred on CSI: NY. He appeared in Artie Lange’s movie, BEER LEAGUE and hosted the series WRESTLING SOCIETY X on MTV. His stand-up has been featured on THE LATE LATE SHOW on CBS, LOPEZ TONIGHT on TBS and COMEDY CENTRAL’S PREMIUM BLEND. He has made celebrity appearances on E!’s CHELSEA LATELY, ABC’s COMICS UNLEASHED, the TOP TEN on E! and THE SPORTS LIST on FOX. Born in New Jersey, Bret went to high school at Plantation High in South Florida, played collegiate level football at C.W. Post in New York, and currently resides in Los Angeles.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram