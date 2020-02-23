Videos
Taking Fortune Cookies Literally - Brent WeinbachWatch
Brent Weinbach Stand Up - 2013Watch
Brent Weinbach Stand Up - 2011Watch
|2017
|Appealing to the Mainstream
|2013
|HOLY FUCK. Live Comedy.
Compilation. Features multiple artists.
|2012
|Mostly Live
|2009
|The Night Shift
|2004
|Tales From The Brown Side
Currently out of print
|2017
|Brent Weinbach: Appealing to the Mainstream
|2015
|The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 2: The One with the Little Girl Named Lucy
Showcase features multiple comedians.
|2012
|Funny as Hell (Season 2)
Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
|2008
|Live at Gotham (Episode 303)
Features multiple comedians
Brent Weinbach’s stand-up comedy is weird and stupid and smart and physical and post-modern and random and other stuff. He also has a t-shirt with his name and his face on it.
Brent was a winner and recipient of the Andy Kaufman Award at the HBO Comedy Festival, which is given out once a year to recognize innovation in stand-up comedy. He has appeared on Conan, Lopez Tonight, Comedy Central, HBO Canada, and toured with the Comedians of Comedy.
“...obscenely, disturbingly brilliant.” -L.A. Weekly
“...weird in the best way” -Time Out NY
“Name To Watch” -New York Magazine
“Weinbach’s comedy is about poaching characters from real life and inhabiting them that you forget who you’re watching onstage.” -East Bay Express
“weird, scary, hilarious” -Time Out NY