ComedyDB

Brent Weinbach

Born: ?
BlueMeter: Tame
3 

Works

Records
2017 Appealing to the Mainstream
2013 HOLY FUCK. Live Comedy.

Compilation. Features multiple artists.
2012 Mostly Live
2009 The Night Shift
2004 Tales From The Brown Side

Currently out of print

Specials (and other video)
2017 Brent Weinbach: Appealing to the Mainstream
2015 The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 2: The One with the Little Girl Named Lucy

Showcase features multiple comedians.
2012 Funny as Hell (Season 2)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
2008 Live at Gotham (Episode 303)

Features multiple comedians

Biography

Brent Weinbach's stand-up comedy is weird and stupid and smart and physical and post-modern and random and other stuff. He also has a t-shirt with his name and his face on it.

Brent was a winner and recipient of the Andy Kaufman Award at the HBO Comedy Festival, which is given out once a year to recognize innovation in stand-up comedy. He has appeared on Conan, Lopez Tonight, Comedy Central, HBO Canada, and toured with the Comedians of Comedy.

"...obscenely, disturbingly brilliant." -L.A. Weekly

"...weird in the best way" -Time Out NY

"Name To Watch" -New York Magazine

"Weinbach's comedy is about poaching characters from real life and inhabiting them that you forget who you're watching onstage." -East Bay Express

"weird, scary, hilarious" -Time Out NY

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter