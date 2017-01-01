Microphone Background

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub

Born: March 18, 1983
AKA: "Big Brown"
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier

50.0%

Next Tour Date

Tuesday | November 7
8:00
PM
Yo Mello

With  Anjelah Johnson, Andrew Santino

The Comedy Store - Belly Room
Los Angeles, CA
Buy

See all Brendan Schaub's tour dates

Works

Records

No records by this comedian.

Specials (and other video)

No specials by this comedian.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Brendan is a multi-platform entertainer, best known for his career in professional sports – with both the UFC and NFL – and as a personality in podcasting and comedy. In addition to hosting two hit podcasts, “The Fighter & The Kid,” tallying over 9 million downloads a month, and his new podcast “Big Brown Breakdown,” averaging 4 million downloads a month, he performs sold-out live shows across North America, Australia, London and Dublin, including regular solo stand-up sets at the world-famous Comedy Store, Hollywood Improv, and The Laugh Factory.

Following his successful fighting career, where Brendan was a finalist and the runner-up of Spike TV’s “The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights,” he has served as an expert analyst for both ESPN and Spike TV. Last year, along with “The Fighter & The Kid” co-host Bryan Callen (The Goldbergs), Brendan released “The Fighter & The Kid 3D,” a 12-episode digital comedy series that debuted at #1 on the iTunes comedy charts.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram