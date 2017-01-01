Biography

Brandon Wardell has appeared on Comedy Central’s “@midnight,” “The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail,” “The High Court with Doug Benson,” and “Adam Devine’s House Party” and VICELAND’s “Flophouse”. Brandon Wardell hosted “Hot Takes with Brandon Wardell” (R.I.P.) on Comedy Central Digital. Brandon Wardell was also a correspondent on MTV’s “Wonderland” (R.I.P.). Brandon Wardell plays Skrillex on VICELAND’s upcoming show, “What Would Diplo Do”.

Brandon Wardell was featured as the Hot Comedian on Rolling Stone’s 2016 Hot List.

Brandon Wardell hosts a monthly party called Teen Party at Los Globos in Los Angeles, CA where he aux cord DJs off a Spotify playlist. Sometimes he does it on the road for money because people are stupid as hell.

Brandon Wardell is featured on Bob Odenkirk’s stand-up comedy album, “Amateur Hour,” and the two later went on tour. Brandon Wardell also went on select tour dates on Bo Burnham’s Make Happy Tour.