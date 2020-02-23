Biography

A true “comic’s comic,” Bobby Slayton, often referred to as “The Pitbull of Comedy,” has been performing his own intense style of stand-up comedy for over 20 years, becoming one of the best known, respected, and energetic comics working today.

Audiences around the country may recognize Bobby from his scene-stealing roles in movies such as “Get Shorty,” “Ed Wood,” “Bandits” and most recently “Dreamgirls.” He’s been seen on dozens of television shows including “The Tonight Show” and “Politically Incorrect.” Bobby’s many appearances on HBO have included “Comic Relief “& his own stand-up special. He was a series regular on the HBO series “Mind of a Married Man,” and played ‘Joey Bishop’ opposite Ray Liotta and Joe Mantegna in the critically acclaimed film “The Rat Pack.”

Slayton’s distinctive gravelly voice has often been heard on animated shows like “Dr. Katz’” and “Family Guy,” as well as many popular radio shows across the country including Howard Stern, Kevin & Bean, and Tom Leykis.

The NY Daily News called Slayton “Armed and Dangerous” and the Las Vegas Review Journal pointed out that “Slayton’s refusal to comprise his art has always made him worth a special trip.” You can now see Bobby exclusively five nights a week, with a rotating roster of special guests at Hooters Casino in Las Vegas! See you there!!!